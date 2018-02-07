Duracell to expand product portfolio; to launch powerbanks

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Leading consumer battery maker Duracell today said it plans to expand portfolio this year and launch new categories of products including powerbanks in the country, a top company official said.

"India is a top priority for the company. It holds huge potential and opportunity for growth. India is a key market for our products," David Abraham, Marketing Director, Middle East and India, Duracell, told PTI here.

He said that the new products would be launched in the areas of rechargeable and speciality batteries.

To further increase its presence in the market, Abraham said the company would also expand its product distribution network to tap every nook and corner of the country.

"We will continue to invest 20 per cent of our revenues to fuel the growth of the company in India," he added.

When asked whether the company is considering to set up manufacturing facility in India, he said: "It is too early to say. It is a possibility but not in the next three years".

However, he declined to reveal sales figures and proposed investment numbers in India.

As per estimates, battery market size in India stands at USD 360 billion.

Further he informed that Duracell will launch the second phase of Durathon ? a family run event, in the national capital on March 25.

He said that Duracell?s running Bunny is an iconic symbol as it reflects power and longevity of products. PTI RR MR