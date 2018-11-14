Duraiswami Narain new vice chairman and MD of Bayer CropScience

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG Wednesday announced appointment of Duraiswami Narain as senior Bayer representative for South Asia and vice-chairman and managing director of its Indian subsidiary Bayer CropScience Ltd effective from December 1. He succeeds Richard van der Merwe, who will retire from Bayer after a 33 year-long tenure spanning several global markets, a company statement said. In his new role, Narain will be based in Mumbai and will also be responsible for Bayer's Global Smallholder Farming initiative, which aims to provide holistic and innovative solutions for smallholder farmers in developing economies to enable them to grow their farms into sustainable businesses. In a regulatory filing, Bayer CropScience said the board has approved appointment of Narain as additional director of the company. "Bayer is committed to support India's growth story by bringing in world-class technologies and delivering trusted innovations in crop protection, seeds, environmental science, animal health and pharmaceuticals," Narain said. Bayer has been in the country for more than 120 years. "Together with our partners, we are developing innovative solutions and will continue to maintain our strong customer focus," he added. Narain started his career in Monsanto in 1998 in India and went on to handle various international and global roles. He has more than three decades of global experience in the agriculture sector. Most recently, he held the role of vice president and treasurer at Monsanto, based at the companys global headquarters at St. Louis in USA. In June 2018, Bayer completed the USD 63 billion acquisition of Monsanto to create the world's biggest agrochemical and seed company. In India, both Bayer and Monsanto are listed entities. The legal process for the integration of both entities has been initiated and is expected to be completed in approximately one year, subject to requisite approvals. Bayer has also appointed Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch as the Chief Operating Officer for the Crop Science Division of Bayer in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Simon has more than two decades of experience in markets across Eastern Europe and Asia. Prior to this, Simon was the Chief Executive Officer for Bayers Crop Science Division in South East Asia and was based in Thailand, the company statement added. PTI LUX MR