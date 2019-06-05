During Eid celebration in Patna, Nitish makes a veiled dig at Giriraj Singh

During Eid celebration in Patna, Nitish makes a veiled dig at Giriraj SinghPatna, June 05 (PTI) In a veiled snub to Union minister Giriraj Singh for his Iftaar barb, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the essence of religiosity lay in not just observing ones own customs but also respecting those following other paths and those who thought otherwise shall be deemed adhaarmik (anti-religion).I have been holding Eid celebrations here, at the historic Gandhi Maidan, since 2006 as a mark of respect to the followers of the faith. Religion is not just about following ones own path but also respecting those believing in other religions, Kumar told reporters.But there are people who may think otherwise. They may think that practicing ones own religion would suffice and it was fine to look down upon people and customs of other faiths. I must underscore, such people are adhaarmik, Kumar added while replying to queries from journalists about Singhs tweet of the previous day following which he was reportedly reprimanded by BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.I can see you guys are repeatedly taking the name of one person. I have known all these people since long. There are some people who like to say things simply because it would help them get some media attention. And I do not like to react to any utterances of theirs, Kumar said as a parting note.Singh, a minister in Kumars cabinet till 2013 and a known detractor of the JD(U) national president, had on Tuesday sparked a controversy when he tweeted pictures of Kumar attending Iftaar parties hosted by various parties, wearing a skullcap and with his shoulders covered with a namaz chadar.The Union minister had also added a remark lamenting that similar festivities were absent during Navaratra when Hindus kept fasts like Muslims do in the holy month of Ramadan.His remarks had drawn angry responses from several leaders of the JD(U) while his own party colleague Sushil Kumar Modi, the Deputy CM who was present alongside Kumar at an Iftaar hosted by Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, criticized the Begusarai MP saying I myself have been hosting Iftaar since long besides organizing feasts during Holi. Those making sarcastic remarks about Iftaar have never bothered to treat people on the occasion of Holi. PTI NAC SNESNE