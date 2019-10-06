Durjoy’s new book a take on crowdfunding, online trolling

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Durjoy Dattas new book Wish I Could Tell You is a take on modern love, online trolling, mental illness and crowdfunding as he portrays teenage life and the negative impact of social media.At the launch of his book, published by Penguin, here on Saturday, the author said it took him a year to write the novel while managing his new role as a father.On being asked what inspired this story, Durjoy said when his daughter was born, he started paying more attention to child welfare and non-profit crowdfunding organisations.Thus the idea of the book struck him.A disillusioned and heartbroken Anusha finds herself in the small world of a charity organisation. Struggling to cope with her feelings and the job of raising money for charity, she reluctantly searches for a worthwhile cause to support.For Ananth, who has been on the opposite side, no life is less worthy, no cause too small to support. Behind them are teams for whom going to extraordinary lengths to save lives is more than a full-time occupation. In front of them is the virtual world of social media-watching, interacting, judging, making choices, and sometimes, saving lives.From the virtual to the real, their lives and that of their families, entangle in a way that moving together is the only solution.Durjoy has authored several books like Of Course I Love You, Now That Youre Rich, She Broke Up, I Didnt!, Worlds Best Boyfriend and The Perfect Us. He has also written over a thousand episodes for television. PTI ZMN RDSRDS