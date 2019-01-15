DU's Bhagini Nivedita college likely to do away with biometric machines

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi University's Bhagini Nivedita college is likely to stop using its biometric machines for a month over complaints of technical glitches, an official said Tuesday.The proposal was mooted by the college's governing body which had received several complaints from the non-teaching staff and ad-hoc teachers, who are required to punch in the machines that were installed in 2017, the official said.The permanent teachers, however, are not under any compulsion to do so, he added.In a meeting held on Tuesday, the governing body decided that the staff will sign the attendance registers for a month and if the system works, the machines would be done away with permanently, he said further. PTI SLB RHL