DU's Executive Council to meet to discuss semester system in SOL, NCWEB

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Delhi University has called an emergency meeting of its Executive Council on Saturday to discuss the decision to have semester system in the varsity's School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).It was decided at an earlier meeting of the EC that the SOL and the NCWEB will have choice-based semester system from academic session 2019-20.This would mean that the SOL and the NCWEB will come at par with regular colleges of the varsity.According to the agenda shared by the varsity with the EC members, conducting examinations in the semester system at the SOL and the NCWEB will be discussed at the meeting.The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures held only on weekends.Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves with the NCWEB.