DU's high-power committee meets

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A high-power committee of the Delhi University met Monday to discuss issues related to contractual and ad-hoc teachers.According to an official present at the meeting, the academic council is likely to meet on January 16.The committee recommended that maternity leave should be extended to ad-hoc teachers and past services as ad-hoc should be considered for promotion of teachers.The deans of various departments were called as special invitees to the meeting and it was promised that the academic council meeting will be held this week.The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has called for a flash protest on January 16, the day of the council's meeting, to protest against the administration's move to being in an additional clause on contractual appointments which does not exist, they said. The DUTA will also hold a strike on January 17 and 18 which will begin with a march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street on January 17 to demand the absorption of ad-hoc teachers.The Delhi University's academic council meeting was adjourned on January 2 after its members entered the well of the house over the report of the UGC regulations 2018 not being included in the agenda. The high-power committee was constituted to review the UGC regulations 2018 regarding service condition of teachers but the committee report was not placed in the agenda of the meeting which had led to the agitation by the members.