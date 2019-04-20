Dushyant Chautala owes Rs 22 lakh to cousins Arjun, Karan

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) JJP MP Dushyant Chautala may have parted ways with his uncle and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala but still owes Rs 22 lakh to two cousins and political foes Arjun Chautala and Karan Chautala, according to his affidavit.As per nomination papers filed by Jannayak Janata Party nominee Dushyant Chautala, the elder son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, he has borrowed unsecured loan of Rs 17 lakh from Arjun Chautala and Rs 5 lakh from Karan Chautala.Both Arjun and Karan are sons of Ajay's younger brother and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Arjun is making his electoral debut from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket.According to the affidavit filed by Dushyant before the returning officer in Hisar, he has also borrowed Rs 99.19 lakh from his father Ajay Chautala and Rs 34.09 lakh from his mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Singh Chautala.His total liabilities comprising loans were to the tune of Rs 7.06 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.Dushyant Chautala has done Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University in US. Thereafter, he completed his LLM from National Law University, Delhi in 2018, as per the affidavit.He has shown his movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 23.64 crore and Rs 53.28 crore respectively.He owns agricultural land at Sirsa, Karnal and Faridabad; a shopping complex in Sirsa and a 2,280 square feet flat at Vasant Kunj in Delhi.Dushyant Chautala also possesses gold jewellery worth Rs 77.25 lakh and diamonds and valuables stones worth Rs 62.90 lakh while his wife Meghna Ahlawat has gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 1.74 crore.The great grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal also has a SUV worth Rs 10 lakh.Notably, thebiggest political spectacle in Haryana in 2018 was the feud in the INLD -- which finally split between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala.The feud saw Ajay Chautala and his sonsDushyantand Digvijay being expelled from the Haryana-based party by Om Prakash Chautala, who threw his weight behind his younger son Abhay Chautala.With his father serving jail sentence,Dushyanthad launched the JJP in December 2018.Meanwhile, bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh, son of Union minister and prominent Jat leader Birender Singh, also filed his nomination papers from Hisar seat.The 46-year-old IAS officer has voluntarily retired from the Haryana government to carry on the political legacy of his great grandfather and peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram.Singh has movable and immovable properties of Rs 8.24 crore and 6.39 crore respectively. His liabilities are amounting to Rs 2.72 crore. His total assets and liabilities also comprise that of his wife Jasmeet Sial, who holds the position of the vice president at a private bank in Chandigarh. PTI CHS VSD DPB