Dust mites, cockroach allergens remain in Indian homes despite traditional cleaning: Study

By Kumar Rahul Singapore, May 7 (PTI) Bacteria, dust mites, fungi spores and cockroach allergens continue to be present in homes and cars in India, despite regular cleaning by traditional methods, a joint study by FICCI Research and Analysis Centre and British tech firm Dyson said. Traditional cleaning methods such as dusting, sweeping and mopping could not remove bacteria, dust mite, dog and cockroach allergens that were found in mattress surfaces and sitting and playing areas, among others, according to the study titled 'Indian Household Hidden Dust Study 2018'. "Indian homes are commonly seen to have clean floors, furniture and seemingly neat and tidy beds. They usually perform cleaning on a daily basis. By investigating the hidden dust from these homes, we found that cockroach allergens, dust mites, mould and bacteria were commonly present," FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Khandelwal said. He added, "Often not visible, these dust particles can trigger allergy symptoms particularly in people who are predisposed towards allergies." The study was conducted in 100 urban homes across three major cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru -- to collect the samples from carpets, mattresses, sofas and cars after daily cleaning rituals of sweeping, mopping and dusting were performed. "Dust mite and cockroach allergens are common triggers of all-year round allergy and asthma symptoms. Most of the times, the problem is too small to notice," Asthma Chest and Allergy Centres Director Vikram Jaggi said. Almost 125 gram of dust was collected from each home for analysis. "Cockroach allergens were commonly found in hidden dust from mattresses, sofa and carpets in Indian homes surveyed," the study said. It added that fungi - which was commonly present in dust collected from car interiors - can trigger allergy symptoms in susceptible people. The study also showed that dog allergens were commonly found in mattresses, sofas and carpets in the Indian homes that were surveyed.