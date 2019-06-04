Dust storm brings respite from heat in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) A dust storm in Chandigarh and its surrounding areas late Monday night brought some respite from hot weather conditions.The storm, accompanied by high-velocity winds and rain, hit the Union Territory and its neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula around midnight.There were reports of disruption of power supply at some places.Punjab and Haryana have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions for the past several days, with the mercury remaining above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the states.The Meteorological Department had forecast some relief from the heat from Tuesday onwards. PTI SUN DIVDIV