Dust storm forecast in afternoon in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A dust storm is expected to hit the national capital Tuesday afternoon, MeT officials said, as the city witnessed a cloudy sky in the morning.The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.A Met Department official said, traces of rain were recorded in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area."The city registered a minimum of 30.4 degrees Celsius today. In Palam, the observatory recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius," an official said.On Monday, Delhi witnessed its hottest June, with mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area.The Safdarjung Observatory, reading of which is considered official for the city, had recorded a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.Thunderstorm with light rainfall or very light rainfall has been forecast for areas in north-west Delhi and south-west Delhi.