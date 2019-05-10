Dust storm in Delhi brings respite from heat

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A moderate dust storm hit parts of the national capital on Friday evening providing relief to Delhiites from the scorching heat.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, a Met department official said.The minimum temperature settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the official added. The Palam observatory registered a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperatures of 41.8, 42.7 and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum and minimum humidity levels oscillated between 52 and 32 per cent. The Met department has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by very light rain on Saturday."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 40 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at at 41.8 and 26.4 degrees respectively. PTI PLB RHL