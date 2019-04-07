Dust storm in some parts of Rajasthan

/R Sikar/Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Some parts of Rajasthan witnessed dust storm and light rainfall on Sunday, a weather department official said. The storm blew over Pilani, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner and Jaipur, while light rainfall occurred in Churu and Sri Ganganagar districts, the official said. In Sikar, power supply was disrupted after the dust storm that lasted for nearly an hour. PTI CORR AGHMB