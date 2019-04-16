Dust storm, light rains in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Gusty winds triggered by Western Disturbance affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan where several areas received light rains, the Met department said Tuesday.Chittorgarh, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Kota and Pilani received 22 mm, 13.5 mm, 7.8 mm, 6.8 mm and 4.6 mm rains while few other locations received below 4 cm rains, according to the Met department. Western Disturbance and winds with moisture from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are developing this kind of weather conditions. Gusty winds are causing dust storm mainly in Western parts of the state because the soil is loose and there is lack of moisture there, a Met official said.Thunderstorm also occurred in eastern parts of the state and similar weather conditions are most likely to prevail till Tuesday night.The department predicted high velocity winds up to 60-70 km/hr at isolated places in the state on Tuesday.This condition would subside on Wednesday, the official said. PTI SDA DVDV