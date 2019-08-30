DUSU polls: ABVP shortlists seven candidates

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday shortlisted seven candidates for the September 12 Delhi University Students' Union polls.The final four candidates will be chosen from these seven. Earlier, there were 10 probables for the polls.Tushar Dedha, Yogit Rathi, Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar, Shivangi Kharaab, Jaideep Maan and Mansi Chauhan were shortlisted on the feedback received from colleges, sources said.The ABVP on Friday also organised 'Chhatra Ghar Jana' rallies outside the arts faculty in the North and South campuses.During the rallies, the students' body raised demands such as concessional passes for students in metro,availability of gynaecologists at college health centres, supplementary examination option for under-graduate students and free education for transgenders. It also demand centralised admission forms for postgraduate hostels, attendance benefits for sports and ECA students,construction of new hostels, rollback of fee hike in colleges and hostels, and student representation in the university academic council. Last year, the ABVP had won three seats while Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had won one seat. PTI SLB http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB