DUSU polls: Will work for student-friendly union, challenge 'anti-nationals' forces, says ABVP candidates' panel

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The ABVP will work for a "credible, responsible and student-friendly" union and challenge "anti-national forces" on the Delhi University campus, the RSS-affiliate's panel of DUSU poll candidates said on Thursday.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates for the varsity's student union elections were introduced to the media by its national general secretary Ashish Chauhan at a briefing. The ABVP has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary."The ABVP will work for a credible, responsible and student-friendly students' union," Dahiya, a medal winner in body building, said.He said he will ensure an atmosphere for development of sports in the Delhi University so that in the next Olympics, students of the varsity win medals for the country."The ABVP will continue to work for better facilities for students in the university, besides ensuring better transport facilities for those living in far flung areas of the city," the law student at the varsity said.The panel of ABVP candidates filed their nomination papers for the September 12 polls on Wednesday.Rathee expressed confidence that the ABVP will win all four posts and said it will work for ensuring "strict action" against "anti-national forces" on the campus."I have been active in this struggle against anti-national forces while I was a president of the Ramjas College Students' Union. The ABVP will challenge such elements if it wins in the elections," he said.The lone women candidate on the panel, Shivangi Kherwal, who is pursuing her masters in Buddhist studies, said she will ensure that the campus is safe for women students.Tanwar, a MA (Hindi) student, wished to work for a green Delhi University campus and promote social entrepreneurship, if elected to the post of vice president. The ABVP bagged three posts, including that of president, in the 2018 DUSU elections.