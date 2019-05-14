DUSU president to write to V-C condemning removal of 12 games from sports quota list

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi University Students' Union president Shakti Singh Tuesday said he will be writing to the varsity's vice-chancellor, condemning the decision of removing 12 games from the sports list for students seeking admission under the sports quota. These include 4100 metres relay, yoga, power-lifting, softball, baseball, ball badminton and cycling, among others. Singh, who is a boxer, said, "Sports build confidence and personality of an individual. Every game should be given its due." The DUSU president said he will be writing a letter to the vice-chancellor against the decision of the standing committee of admissions. According to a member of the standing committee, the decision was taken by the sports council and admissions committee of the varsity and then it was forwarded to them. He said the decision was taken to only have sports and games that are part of Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics. Cricket, kho-kho and chess have been included in the list because of their popularity. The varsity's physical education teachers had criticised the move and wrote a letter to chairman of the admissions committee to not remove the 12 sports and games. PTI SLB SNESNE