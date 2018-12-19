DUSU vice-president takes over as president, NSUI calls it contempt of court

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi University Students' Union vice-president Shakti Singh of the ABVP took over as the students body's president, even as the NSUI Wednesday said the matter is sub-judice and accused Singh of forcing his way into the office.The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea by Congress-backed National Students' Union of India leader Sunny Chillar challenging the election of DUSU ex-president Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly furnishing a fake bachelor's degree to get admission in the university.According to the Lyngdoh Committee Guidelines, which are applicable to DUSU polls, "In the event of the office of any major post of office bearer falling vacant within two months of elections, re-elections should be conducted; otherwise the vice-president may be promoted to the post of president."The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP cited the above guidelines as Singh assumed office on Tuesday."The matter is not pending in the High Court. The court has said there will be no fresh polls which means that Shakti Singh will be the president now. He entered office on Tuesday and took over as the president," said a member of the ABVP.The NSUI alleged Singh barged into the office with his men by breaking open the lock and manhandling the security staff. They also claimed that he abused the varsity staff who intervened."How can he assume the office when the matter is still sub-judice? Has the university received any court order? The act by Singh is sheer contempt of court," they said.Delhi University cancelled admission of Baisoya on November 14 after receiving a letter from Thiruvalluvar University, confirming that his bachelor's degree was fake.Baisoya was also suspended from ABVP and an inquiry into allegations that he got admission in the varsity on the basis of a fake marksheet was ordered. Police have also registered an FIR in the case. DUSU elections were held in September. PTI SLB SLB SOMSOM