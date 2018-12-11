DUTA condemns postponement of academic council's meeting

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday wrote to the varsity's vice-chancellor (VC) Yogesh Tyagi, condemning the postponement of the academic council's meeting and threatening action if it is not convened within a week.The meeting of the academic council was slated to take place on Wednesday.Teachers are no longer willing to put up with the administration's lackadaisical approach towards matters of governance and believe that you must either act or step down, the DUTA said in its letter."Teachers of the university and its colleges have been deprived of career advancement which ought to be done in a time-bound manner. However, it is extremely unfortunate that the university has not deemed it necessary to give its teachers their due," it said.The DUTA said it did not augur well that Tyagi, as the academic head of the institution, refused to take any steps towards ameliorating the conditions of all sections of the university."While the university has been promoting teachers due for superannuation, it points to the insensitivity of your administration that this career advancement does not help teachers while in service and amounts to not recognising the service rendered by them," it said.The inordinate delay in appointments and the unwillingness to take steps for the regularisation or absorption of teachers through permanent appointments is affecting the lives of thousands of young teachers whose future seems bleak and uncertain, it added."You have been in office for nearly three years and it anguishes us to say that bureaucratic procedures, committees set up to look into matters that could be settled in a routine manner, refusal to hold regular meetings of statutory bodies, delays in or refusal to address important decisions have become the hallmark of your administration," the DUTA said.The teachers' body demanded that the varsity convenes the meeting by December 19.It also threatened to not allow the meeting to proceed if the issues of teachers are not addressed."We also demand that the meeting of the Executive Council be convened within 72 hours of the Academic Council meeting so that the ordinances can be fully incorporated and the promotion process can begin without any further delay," the DUTA said. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV