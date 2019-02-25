DUTA forms human chain against 'misgovernance' of varsity admin

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) formed a human chain on Monday in an act of protest against the alleged misgovernance of the varsity administration. Several teachers and students assembled to form the human chain as a precursor to the strike to be observed on February 27, 28 and March 1 against various policies of the administration and the HRD Ministry, the DUTA said. Teachers who participated in the human chain alleged there is a nexus between the university administration and the HRD Ministry to ensure that the issues remain unresolved as part of the government's agenda to withdraw funding from higher education, it said. They said the government has not responded on bringing an ordinance on the roster issue and a one-time regulation to regularise and absorb temporary and ad-hoc teachers despite several representations, it added. The teachers also accused the vice-chancellor of being "apathetic" towards various issues. PTI SLB CK