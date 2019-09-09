DUTA writes to Kejriwal over stoppage of funds to 28 DU colleges

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi University Teachers' Association on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of employees of 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the city government not receiving salaries on time due to stoppage of grants by the AAP dispensation.The issue of formation of governing bodies led to an impasse between Delhi University and the city government, with both accusing each other of delaying the process.However, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had directed the education secretary in June to ensure that funds for three months were released to the 28 colleges.The employees of the 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the Delhi government are constantly being subjected to delayed payments of salaries and other reimbursements due to the repeated stoppage of grants by the AAP dispensation, DUTA said in a letter."You would agree that this action of denial of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges amounts to a violation of basic human rights. Your reasons, whatsoever they may be, do not warrant such an assault on the living conditions of the employees," it said.DUTA said the stoppage of grants is also affecting students enrolled in these institutions."The government must also immediately release funds for the additional posts that are to be created for the teaching and non-teaching staff in the wake of the EWS reservation," it said.With the increase in the number of students across all disciplines under EWS, all colleges require additional funds for salaries and infrastructural development for smooth functioning of their day-to-day academic and administrative forces, the association said.Some of the new courses that were started after obtaining the necessary approvals are being starved of funds for appointing teachers required for running these courses, it added.Sisodia told PTI, "They (DU) are not forming governing bodies. They are deliberately not doing it because they want to do wrong appointments. They should bring governing bodies and let those bodies decide. How can we give funds when they are not bringing governing bodies?"The university has formed a committee to look into the issue and has sent some names to the government.The 12 colleges fully-funded by the Delhi government are Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Science, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Shaheed Raj Guru College , Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Maha Vidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Mahirishi Balmiki College of Education and Bhaskara Charya College of Applied Science.Sixteen colleges, that are partially-funded by the Delhi government, are Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Laxmi Bai College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Maiteryi College, SPM College for Women, Satyawati College, Vivekanand College, Rajdhani College , Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College, Swami Shardhanand College, Kalindi College, Bharti College, Sri Aurbindo College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH