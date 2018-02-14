DVC wins 300 MW power export contract to Bangladesh

(Eds: Correcting year in para 4)

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) today said it has won bids for sale of 300 MW power to Bangladesh for a period of up to 15 years.

The PSU said contract was through its power trader NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVNL).

This is for the first time that the DVC has won an international tender for cross border supply of electricity.

The short-term supply will commence from June 2018 and continue up to December 2019 while the long-term power supply will begin from January 2020 and will be up to May 2033.

"The DVC power plants and integrated transmission systems are located in close proximity to Bangladesh and is well positioned to meet the power demand," a DVC spokesperson said.

The installed capacity of DVC is 7,237 MW, and the development gives an opportunity for the loss-making corporation to increase revenue.

DVC has focused on supplying affordable and reliable power to its consumers and has shown an operational turnaround.

Currently, NTPC is building a 1,320 MW power plant in a JV in Bangladesh. PTI BSM JM