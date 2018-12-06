Dwarka hit-and-run case: second victim succumbs

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The second man injured in the hit-and-run case involving a Mercedes car in Dwarka succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.On Sunday night, the luxury car hit two people near Dwarka's Ganpati Chowk. Sarvesh, the 35-year-old fruit vendor, died the same night while his friend Inder, 30, was injured. Inder died Wednesday, police said.Nukul, the 28-year-old who drove the car, was arrested on Tuesday.During interrogation, he told police that on the night of the crash, after closing his shop at Sector 24, Dwarka, he and his friends left for his residence in Raj Nagar, Palam Colony.On their way, he crashed his vehicle at Ganpati Chowk in Sector 9. Then, he said, drove away the damaged vehicle and dropped his friends at Ramphal Chowk.He told police that he then hid the vehicle in Dwarka area. Next day, he fled to a village. The Mercedes car has been seized.Nukul runs two restaurants in Gurgaon. He has a grocery shop in Sector 24, Dwarka. He and his brother are also into garment business and deal in high-end vehicles.A graduate, Nukul is married and has a 3-year-old kid.According to a senior police officer, a Mercedes emblem was found where the accident had happened, after which police procured the details of about 4,000 cars of the same marquee from the Road Transport Authority to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.Police said an eyewitness and the person who informed them about the accident too were questioned.As there were no CCTV cameras around the site of accident, the footage from adjacent roads were analysed. PTI UZM AMP ABHABH