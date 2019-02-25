Dwayne Johnson's high school classmates believed he was 'undercover cop'

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Dwayne Johnson has admitted that his high school classmates used to believe that the professional wrestler-turned-actor was an undercover cop rather than an actual student.Johnson, 46, made the remark in response to a news video on Twitter Saturday. "Did you know @TheRock's high school classmates thought he was an undercover cop? Keep watching to see what The Rock was really like as a teenager!" read the caption of the video clip.Confirming the story, Johnson replied on the tweet and said the article was a "nice trip down the memory lane"."And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6'4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me," he added.On the work front, the actor will next be seen in "Hobbs and Shaw" which will hit cinemas on August 2. PTI RDS BKBK