DXOMARK Introduces Wide and Night Evaluation for Smartphone Rear Cameras

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PARIS and NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DXOMARK announced the update of its mobile rear camera test protocol, adding wide-angle and night-shot evaluations on the 18th of September 2019.The image quality engineers at www.dxomark.com have been testing and rating cameras since 2008 assigning each device a unique DXOMARK score based on objective lab tests and scientifically performed perceptual analysis.This is the first major overhaul of the testing protocol since 2017, when DXOMARK added zoom and bokeh evaluation to its mobile testing. This protocol update comes in response to growing use of wide-angle and low-light photography among mobile users a direct result of recent technological improvements such as the addition of ultra-wide-angle lenses and night mode.With this update visitors to dxomark.com will be able to compare and determine which mobile camera is the best in terms of wide-angle and night photos.Scoring changesAll changes in the scoring structure will be within the Photo sub-score. The Night score is an extension of the previous Flash score, updated with new tests in various phone settings such as Flash-off, Flash-auto, and dedicated Night modes. The Wide score will be a brand-new sub-score for smartphones with the ultra-wide lenses.First Wide and Night ScoresDXOMARK released test scores of 12 phones that have been tested under the updated test protocols. They will continue to update the DXOMARK Camera (previously called DxOMark Mobile) scores for mobiles tested in the weeks ahead. Click through to the smartphone section to see all the updated DXOMARK Camera reviews and test results.For further Information about the company: www.dxomark.com/ About DXOMARKDXOMARK is the trusted standard for camera, lens and smartphone image quality measurements and ratings. We expanded to smartphone audio testing in 2019. For 10+ years, we've been recognized for providing the most rigorous hardware testing, using industry-grade laboratory tools in our analyses, and for establishing the most comprehensive reference database of our thousands of camera, lens, and smartphone user-experience driven scores and test results.About Business France :Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.Founded on January 1, 2015 through a merger between Ubifrance and the Invest in France Agency, Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners.For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr. PWRPWR