Dy CM Manish Sisodia to debut as author with book on education

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will debut as an author with a new book that documents his experiences of "transforming the public education system in Delhi as its education minister", publishers Penguin Random House (PRH) India announced on Monday. "Shiksha: A Journey", which is expected to hit the stands in September this year, beside recounting the journey of "raising the bar of public education in the state" will also see the minister talking about the challenges he overcame to improve the infrastructure and quality of schooling. "The transformation of each public school in Delhi is a story in itself. Each and every person who contributed into making this transformation possible is a protagonist. I had an ideal, a vision and an idea but seeing it all come true has been a dream and this book is only a milestone in my journey to reformation."I am hoping my book is able to inspire people to work towards making welfare state a reality," the minister said. Sisodia's significant contribution to reforming the education system in Delhi has gained him the reputation of one of the best education administrators in the country. He was also awarded the "finest education minister of the country" by former president Pranab Mukherjee recently. Touted to be as a "book of hope", according to the publishing house, it will interest a wide spectrum of readers, including those exploring ideas of a welfare state in the present and the future. "'Shiksha: A Journey' will be a powerful debut where Manish Sisodia not only describes the process through which Delhi's underachieving public education system was transformed into being one of the best in India," said Ranjana Sengupta, deputy publisher, PRH, India. Peppered with anecdotes, the book also narrates the story of "innovative approach, determination, ups and downs" behind the change in Delhi's education system, she added. PTI TRS MGMG