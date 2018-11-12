Dy CMO commits suicide due to 'work pressure'

Gonda, Nov 12 (PTI) A deputy chief medical officer (CMO) posted here committed suicide Monday morning allegedly due to extreme work pressure, the police said.Gayasul Hasan (49) hung himself from a tree in the Awas Vikas Colony where he was staying with his wife and two sons, they added.According to the family, Hasan ended his life early morning while they were asleep."So far no suicide note has been recovered. As per information obtained till now, there was work pressure (on Hasan)," Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said.While the body was sent for post-mortem examination, District Magistrate Prabhanshu Srivastava said that the incident would be thoroughly probed. PTI CORR NAV RHL