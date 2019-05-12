Dynasty can make you party chief, but it doesn't bring vision, wisdom: Modi's dig at Rahul

(Eds: Adds quotes) Indore (MP), May 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, saying dynasty can take him to the top position of a party, but it "doesn't bring vision and wisdom". Addressing a rally in Indore, Modi expressed confidence about his re-election, claiming that while there was anti-incumbency against the Congress-led UPA government in 2014, there is pro-incumbency now. He said people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have decided to re-elect his government. "In 2014 (under UPA rule), protests were at its peak because of policy paralysis. But now the faith of the people is at its peak. In 2014 people had heard about Modi, but now they know about his work. The 2019 polls is being contested by 130 crore people, not just the BJP," he said. He said the Congress's arrogance reflected in its senior leader Sam Pitroda's remark "hua toh hua" about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Targeting the Congress-led UPA government of the time, Modi said it could not host Indian Premier League matches in 2009 and 2014 and these had to be shifted out of the country (as they were clashing with general polls) while the current government had shown that both could be held simultaneously. "During the Lok Sabha polls itself, we successfully shifted 12 lakh people to safer places and saved thousands of lives as Cyclone Fani made landfall," he said. He took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying the latter had said, while campaigning for the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, that mobile phones would be manufactured in Indore and Mandsaur, but nothing had come out of the claim. Taking a swipe at the Kamal Nath government which came to power in the state in December last year, Modi said farmers were not getting loan waivers or loans from banks and were further being harassed by the police. He also attacked the opposition parties, saying it had too many prime ministerial aspirants. "In Karnataka, a party contesting eight seats thinks it can get the PM's post. Those who are contesting elections on eight, 20 or 30 seats are eyeing the PM's post," he mocked. He said the NDA had given clean governance over the past years and had ensured that money from the treasury did not go into the wrong hands as was the case previously. The country had become safe since 2014 and it had not suffered any bomb blast during this period, Modi told the crowd, adding that it was not him but the power of the people's vote that had brought about this change. He said the wrong policies of the Congress had strengthened terrorism and Naxalism, adding that it had led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent countrymen. He also spoke on the gang rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar and said the Congress government in Rajasthan made efforts to suppress it in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Modi also took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati, saying her party should withdraw support to the Congress-led Rajasthan government if she was really concerned over the incident. Addressing the rally in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said that a mechanism would be put in place to strengthen start-ups. "My government has given importance to technology and transparency in the last five years. We will strengthen the funding mechanism of start-ups in the next five years," Modi said, adding that India had become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. PTI HWP MAS LAL ND VT BNM SMNSMN