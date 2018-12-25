Dzire overtakes Alto as best-selling PV model in Apr-Nov period

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India's compact sedan Dzire has become the best-selling passenger vehicle model in the domestic market during the April-November period this fiscal, overtaking the company's small car Alto, according to SIAM data. During the period, the company sold 1,82,139 units of Dzire as compared with 1,53,303 units in the year-ago period when it was in the second spot, according to the latest figures by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The firm, on the other hand, sold 1,69,343 units of Alto in April-November period this fiscal as compared with 1,75,996 units clocked in the corresponding period last year when it was the best-selling model. The third-best-selling model Swift was also another popular model from MSI during the period that clocked 1,60,897 units. The model was in the fourth spot in the year-ago period with 1,15,192 units. MSI's premium hatchback Baleno was sold 1,49,270 units in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal to be in the fourth spot, dropping one position from last year when it sold 1,26,098 units in the comparable period. The company's compact SUV Vitara Brezza moved up to fifth spot with 1,09,247 units this year from seventh position in the year-ago period when it clocked 1,00,370 units. WagonR, another model from MSI, was in the sixth position with 1,07,061 units, down from fifth last year when it registered 1,14,425 units. Hyundai Motor India's premium hatchback Elite i20 sold 92,817 units in the April-November period this fiscal to be the seventh best selling PV model. It was in the eighth position in the year-ago period clocking 89,988 units. The company's compact car Grand i10 was at eight position this year posting sales of 88,016 units, down from sixth position in the same period last year when it clocked 1,03,375 units. HMIL's SUV Creta was sold 84,701 units, retaining the ninth spot. It had sold 71,808 units in the year-ago period. Completing the top-10 best-selling passenger vehicle model was MSI's compact car Celerio with 70,079 unit. It was at the same rank in the year-ago period with 66,682 units, according to the SIAM data. PTI RKL HRS