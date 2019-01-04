E-challan project launched in J&K

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday launched an e-challan project which will help in improving service access and transparency in the traffic management system. Talking to reporters here, Transport Commissioner S P Vaid said it is a data integrated system linked with 'Vahan' and 'Sarathi' applications which cover all major functions of transport and traffic enforcement wings with number of user-friendly features. He expressed hope that the project will bring transparency, accountability and swiftness in the existing system and provide ease of operations for transport enforcement officers and traffic policemen to increase visibility in operations. Jammu and Kashmir has become sixth state in the country to implement the project, he said. He said connecting all the stakeholders through a common system would ensure data integrity, reliability and transparency in the traffic management. PTI AB SNESNE