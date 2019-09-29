E cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication: PM

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e cigarettes which have a bad effect on health. Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine. PTI NAB NAB DVDV