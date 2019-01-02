E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorised wireless gears, asked to comply with rules: Sinha

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Some online and e-commerce companies which were found to be dealing with 'unauthorised' wireless equipment, including boosters, have been directed to ensure compliance with statutory norms, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. No information regarding purchase of signal boosters of Chinese make has been received by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply. A total of 101 notices have been issued to entities or individual users of unauthorised boosters and 63 such boosters have been confiscated and deactivated, the minister said. "It has also been found that some online/e-commerce companies are dealing with unauthorised wireless equipment, including boosters. Such companies have been directed to ensure compliance to the licensing/statutory requirements on telecom equipment being sold or purchased," the minister said, adding that directions to this effect have been placed on the telecom department's website. Sinha further said complaints from telecom service providers regarding interference due to unauthorised boosters installed by private entity or individuals are received from time to time. "Such interference complaints by Telecom Service Providers are taken on priority by carrying out/undertaking on the spot monitoring and inspection. The unauthorised boosters so identified/detected are deactivated and notice is served to such individuals/entity," the Minister added. To a separate question, the minister said requests of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd for allotment of 4G spectrum "are under consideration in the department". PTI MBI RVK MR