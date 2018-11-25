E-rickshaw driver arrested in Delhi for kidnapping 4-yr-old boy

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from New Delhi Railway Station as he wanted a child, police said Sunday.On November 17, a woman, resident of Jaipur, filed a complaint that her son was kidnapped by a man from New Delhi Railway Station Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) said.The woman claimed that a man befriended her at the waiting hall of the station and also brought her and her son lunch. When her son started crying, he took took him outside on the pretext of giving him biscuits and did not return, the officer said.During investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed at New Delhi Railway Station were scanned and many autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers were questioned, he said. Acting on an information, an e-rickshaw driver, Vidhya Bhushan, a resident of Siwan district in Bihar, was apprehended from R K Ashram. He confessed to have kidnapped the child, Gupta said.During interrogation, the accused said that the child was at the house of his brother in Sikar, Rajasthan, following which the was rescued, the officer said. The accused told police that he has one child and wanted another. Since his wife was ill he kidnapped the boy. The accused intended to shift the child to Siwan, Bihar, where his wife lives with his family, but was arrested before he could do so, Gupta said. PTI NIT NSDNSD