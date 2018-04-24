E-way bill implementation a grand success in Haryana: Abhimanyu

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) The implementation of e-way bill in Haryana under the Goods and Services Tax has seen a grand success, state Excise and Taxation Minister Abhimanyu said here today.

Since the launch of intra state e-way bill from April 20, 2018, the number of e-way bills generated in Haryana has more than doubled from the previous number when only inter state e-way bills were generated, he said.

He cited the e-way bills statistics for April 23, 2018 when more than 1.45 lakh bills were generated from Haryana.

Out of these, 40 per cent of the e-way bills were generated mere for inter-state transactions and about 60 per cent were intra state e-way bills.

He complimented stakeholders including manufacturers, traders and service providers for this achievement.

He added that on April 23, 1,418 taxpayers got registered and 14 transporters also got enrolled on April 23, 2018.

The minister said the maximum number of inter-state e-way bills were generated in Gurugram west, while maximum number of intra-state e-way bills were generated in Gurugram north.

Abhimanyu also added that checking squads of the department are checking the e-way bills in both inter-state and intra-state movement across all districts.

On an average more than thousand transport vehicles are being checked without any hindrance to traffic movement, he said.

The minister further said the number of e-way bills generated in Haryana is the third highest in the country, inspite of the relatively much smaller size of Haryana as compared to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the only two states that have generated higher number of e-way bills than Haryana. PTI VSD MKJ