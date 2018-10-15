e-Zest Mentioned in Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) DETROIT and PUNE, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --e-Zest Solutions, a leading digital innovation and technology services company specializing in digital transformation, announced that it has been recognized as a Digital Commerce Service Provider in the Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2018. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769033/e_Zest_Gartner_Vendor_Guide_2018.jpg ) According to Gartner, "Digital commerce service providers offer a variety of digital commerce implementation services, including ones for the design, development, integration, and deployment of specific processes, functions, applications, and initiatives in user organizations that support transactional digital commerce applications and related functionality. These services aim to optimize a company's processes and integrate related technology applications and platforms into a consistent, stable and secure customer experience for digital commerce." The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2018 states, "Digital commerce is a major component of the customer experience, with a growing ecosystem of emerging technologies, vendors and services. Successful digital commerce initiatives do not require every application in the digital commerce ecosystem, but the right mix of components and the integration of these components are required to achieve an excellent customer experience which companies often underestimate." "We feel extremely pleased to be included in Gartner's Digital Commerce Vendor Guide this year," said Devendra Deshmukh, Founder & CEO, e-Zest Solutions. "This inclusion, we believe, is an acknowledgment of e-Zest's proven track record as a recognized digital commerce vendor enabling many global enterprises with their commerce initiatives." Satish Chavan, President, e-Zest Solutions, while expressing his gratitude said, "We have always viewed and treated digital commerce as an integral component of the digital transformation journey to innovate and improve the customer experience of our clients. Digital Commerce is a critical part of our digital transformation agenda and we are honoured that Gartner has listed e-Zest in their Digital Commerce Vendor Guide." Jaywant Deshpande, COO & Founder said, "We partner with best-of-breed enterprise e-commerce platform providers, and have built a dedicated team of expert digital commerce technology architects, digital marketing specialists, developers, and project managers to help you keep pace and provide enterprises with a better e-commerce development experience." Learn more about e-Zest's Digital Commerce services at by visiting: https://www.e-zest.com/digital-commerce-services The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2018 can be found here https://www.gartner.com/document/3888284 (Gartner Subscription required) The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 29 August 2018 [ID G00352260] authored by Jason Daigler, Christina Klock, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford. Gartner Disclosure Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About e-Zest Solutions: e-Zest is a leading digital innovation partner for enterprises and technology companies that utilize emerging technologies for creating engaging customers' experiences. Being a customer-focused and technology-driven company, it helps customers in crafting business value from their digital transformation efforts. It offers software development and consulting services for cloud computing, enterprise mobility, big data and analytics, user experience and digital commerce. It is consistently delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its broad range of customers from healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, financial services, retail, e-learning and travel industries since its inception in 2000. For more information, please visit: http://www.e-zest.com/. Source: e-Zest Solutions Inc. PWRPWR