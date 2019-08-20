EagleView CEO Returns to his Roots With Opening of New R&D Center in Bengaluru, India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Rishi Daga, CEO of EagleView, and Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, EagleView's primary investor, inaugurate new office and company's largest R&D centerBENGALURU, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleView, a technology leader in data analytics derived from aerial imagery and computer vision, today announced the official opening of its new international office in Bengaluru, India, leveraging India's strong technical and entrepreneurial talent pool to fuel the company's continued global expansion. On hand to celebrate the inauguration were EagleView leadership as well as Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and EagleView's primary investor.A native of India and consummate entrepreneur, Rishi Daga, CEO of EagleView, ran his first steel factory at the age of 17. Daga was one of the first employees at EagleView and helped lead the company's growth and innovation through the sales and marketing track for 10 years until he was promoted to CEO in 2016. Through that time, EagleView consistently delivered product innovation to the market while transforming the business from aerial photography to data analytics to aerial computer vision and digital transformation solutions."EagleView's market-leading technology continues to define what's possible in artificial intelligence, high-resolution imagery, and data analytics," said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. "As EagleView brings new meaning to 'Big Data' and digital transformation, I am thrilled to see the company continue to grow, innovate, and expand its talent footprint here in India and beyond."A fast-growing company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, United States, EagleView utilizes proprietary high-resolution aerial imagery - with patented fixed-wing and drone capture technology - combined with the application of computer vision and machine learning feature set extraction for on-demand analytics and insights serving the roofing, insurance, government, and energy sectors. EagleView's products have modernized workflows across industries, whether by supporting first responders in the aftermath of a natural disaster or helping insurers make faster, safer, and more accurate remote property assessments."EagleView has always had a culture of delivering innovation through the hustle, hard work, and raw potential of our people and we view Bengaluru as a catalyst for this continued innovation," said Daga. "We are excited to establish our largest R&D center to further expand our capabilities in the areas of cloud services, computer vision, machine learning, and aerial imagery in Bengaluru." Located within Bengaluru's Pritech Park special economic zone (SEZ), EagleView India's new office joins the company's existing locations in Bellevue, Washington, Rochester, New York, and Perth, Australia, as a world-class facility that will be staffed with leading software engineering talent. EagleView plans to create 500 new jobs in Bengaluru within the next year, where teams will be charged with researching and developing new products."My colleagues and I are proud to be part of EagleView, where we have unique opportunities to work on groundbreaking technologies like machine learning, computer vision, drone flight automation, and SaaS solutions in order to digitize workflows," said Prasan Sathyamoorthy, General Manager, EagleView India. "Not only is EagleView revolutionizing aerial imagery and virtual inspections, but our work can help improve and even save lives by contributing to critical disaster response efforts."EagleView is hiring for a variety of positions in Bengaluru, where employees can develop solutions across hardware, software, and customer-focused services. EagleView is proud to play a part in India's economic growth and is committed to serving as a best-in-class employer by improving the community through social responsibility and charitable initiatives. For more information about open positions at EagleView, please visit www.eagleview.com/careers. About EagleViewEagleView is transforming the way you work by bringing you the highest level of accuracy in a constantly changing world. EagleView combines imagery that reveals the finest and most important details with computer vision to help you identify insights into any location-from anywhere. By delivering timely, comprehensive answers to complex questions, we help professionals across industries improve people's lives and make informed decisions for the present and future. For more information, call +1(866)659-8439, visit eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962900/EagleView.jpg PWRPWR