Early Detection Cancer Camp Organized by Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation at Lathi Taluka in Amreli

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SURAT, India, June 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), Surat and The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI), Ahmedabad jointly organized an Early Detection Cancer Camp for local residents at Lathi Taluka in Amreli District of Gujarat at 'Lalji Dadano Vadlo' managed by Santokbaa Medical Centre on 16th June, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926191/Cancer_Camp_Lathi_Amreli.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926192/Oncologist_Examining_Patients_Cancer_Camp.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926193/Patients_Arrived_for_Checkup.jpg )The cancer camp aimed to spread awareness, diagnose and offer treatment of Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Oral Cancer to the natives of Lathi. The team of GCRI was present with their 'Sanjivani Rath', a mobile cancer clinic equipped with modern facilities and medical equipments like digital radiography, mammography, endoscopy and tele medicine, etc.An expert team of doctors comprising of Onco Surgeon, Onco Gynecologist, Radiologist and Community Oncologist rendered their services to the patients. Teams consisting of Engineers and Legal professionals were also available to offer their assistance as needed. Cancer screening tests like Mammography for Breast Cancer, Papanicolaou Test (Pap Smear) for Cervical Cancer and other examinations were done primarily of the patients. Tests like Mammograms and Pap Smears can spot cancer before any other symptoms have developed. Out of total population of 1.3 lakhs from 51 villages, more than 140 patients were examined and 34 patients have been held doubtful of having symptoms of cancer. The doctors, not only performed the physical examination of the individuals, they also inspired them to abandon the habit of chewing tobacco and pan masala which can cause serious mouth infection and may put their lives in jeopardy. Doctors urged the individuals to take pledge for not chewing tobacco henceforth and lead a healthy life. SRKKF will assist those patients who have reportedly shown some symptoms of cancer with further check-up for biopsy and serology tests.The promotion of the camp was done vigorously to alert the public for the event and about the significant health issue. Meetings, social gatherings, digital/personal communication, banners, and pamphlets were distributed at every doorstep of the villages. People in large numbers were encouraged to come for the primary check-up even in case of minor doubt. Resident doctors, medical officers, active members of various organizations and volunteers all together extended their support in making this event beneficial.SRK Knowledge Foundation has conveyed gratitude to Dr. Shashank Pandya, Director, GCRI and his team for their assistance and effective implementation of this mammoth mission. SRKKF has also expressed its willingness to organize such camps every year to reduce the intensity of this deadly disease.About Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation: Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is a culmination of the evolution journey embarked upon, more than half a century ago, by our Founder Chairman, Shree Govind Dholakia in 1964. His focused, resilient, visionary, passionate and innovative approach along with his belief of 'Giving back to the Society' has inspired to setup SRKKF. Our aim includes extensive contribution in the areas of health, education, agriculture and community welfare.For more information, please visit: http://www.srk.foundation