Early Ed Asia 2019 Ends with A Promise to Come Back Bigger

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India(NewsVoir)Inspite of a long and eventful first day, Day 2 of Early Ed Asia 2019 started bright and early, right on the clock. Each one of the 600 educators in attendance displayed remarkable enthusiasm when asked the now popular question, Hows the Josh? It can probably be attributed to the incredible agenda which lay ahead of them. Asias largest Early Childhood Education conference kicked off with the keynote address by Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Group of Hospitals. Dr. Sibal set the tone for the day when he spoke about the need for parents to keep up with the times and emphasize valuebased education if they had to overcome 21st century problems. Next up was a talk by Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar who highlighted that the need of the day was a reinvention of the curriculum to empower our children. Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder & Director of Kangaroo Kids Educational Ltd. expounded the need of breaking the grip of limiting beliefs in young children. Dr. Swati Popat Vats, President ECA captivated the audience with an out-of-the-box talk on ways that Early Education can incorporate coding into the curriculum to put our children on the paths to success. Dr. Robert Titzer proposed that children be taught language skills using a scientific approach. Echoing the prevailing sentiment of the conference, Sunisha Ahuja, Educational specialist, UNICEF shared that the time had come to start investing in quality early year programs, even if it meant reinventing existing ones or borrowing from established ones. At the end of the conference Mr. Ravi Santlani, CEO ScooNews said, Early Ed Asia 2019 saw many significant announcements and launches like the latest ScooNews Early Childhood Education issue, the new ECA logo, the new Play Policy proposed by ECA and last but not the least a future conference exclusively revolving around enabling educational institutes to market themselves. We are enthused by the response and will hopefully come back stronger and more insightful next year.