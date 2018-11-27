EarlySalary Strengthens Its Leadership Team to Enhance Growth Trajectory

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Balakrishnan Narayanan appointed as Head Analytics and Anuj Ranka as Performance Marketing Head Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaEarlySalary, Indias largest consumer lending application today announced the appointment of two senior industry professionals to its leadership team - Balakrishnan Narayanan as Head Analytics and Anuj Ranka as Performance Marketing Head. This development is part of a strategy to help the company achieve its mid-term objective of a balance sheet of around INR 2000 crores, while over the next 3 years to build a financial institution of nearly INR 5000 crores. Balakrishnan Narayanan as the Head of Analytics will be responsible for building Machine Learning & Analytical capabilities within the risk, marketing, digital and customer analytics space. He is a seasoned Data Science professional with over a decade of extensive experience in diverse industries including banking, financial services, consulting and ITES. He has designed and implemented an AI based loan underwriting platform based on traditional and non-traditional data, that helps identify customer behaviour and their risk pattern. He has been a part of leading financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank, GE Capital and ICICI Bank, therein contributing to the field of advanced analytics and strategic initiatives. His prior experience involved consulting engagements with organizations across geographies including Europe and UK, where he was instrumental in driving innovation for Fortune 500 companies. Some of the projects led by him have won accolades at Big Data Analytics Awards in India and abroad. Talking about his new role Balakrishnan said, Having played an active part in designing and implementing advanced analytics solutions globally in banking and financial services, the unique positioning of EarlySalary within the fintech space thrills me. In my role I will build best in class advanced analytics and AI solutions to help the company create a unique proposition by making use of traditional and non-traditional data to identify customer behaviour and their risk pattern in a jiffy. This position offers me a platform to use the latest available machine learning & AI capability to impact the life of millions of customers positively. I am honoured to join this high calibre team and look forward to helping shape the EalrySalary offerings. Anuj Ranka as Performance Marketing Head will oversee optimization of digital marketing channels for the next level of growth at EarlySalary, and analyse and understand customer behaviour to acquire customers digitally in a cost-effective manner. In his previous roles he was the Digital Strategist at Furlenco and Head of Digital Marketing for Langoor(Australia Unit), a Flex PM Consultant at ITC Infotech and an SEO Expert at S.S Compusoft. Anuj has done Executive Program in Business Intelligence and Analytics from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and a BE in Telecommunications Engineering from PESIT, Bangalore. Anuj stated, EarlySalary is a digital-first company which is disrupting the lending space by using data and technology. We have disbursed over INR 550 crores in loans so far and we are heading towards doubling this number by next year. In this role, my efforts will be directed towards bringing in the next big wave of growth via leveraging my experience of building digital acquisition & retention programs which are scalable and customer-centric. We will be investing in the right ad networks, partnerships and people in the coming months to build a strong in-house growth engine. Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySalary said, Both Bala and Anuj are brilliant individuals who are experts in their domains. We have big dreams for the company and our team is pivotal to this. We are extremely lucky to have them on board and I look forward to working closely with them on our journey to become one of the largest FinTech institutions in the country. EarlySalary has a presence in 17 cities across the country. EarlySalary 2.0 has also recently been introduced to provide a simpler interface to accommodate complex product needs of the customers which includes customer service requests, limit management, self - serving platform, a Chatbot, etc. EarlySalary was founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal in 2015 and recently became Indias largest consumer lending application by crossing the INR 550 Crores disbursal mark. They are now disbursing INR 80 crore a month. The mobile first lending application has provided financial assistance to over 135,000 Unique Customers through 350,000 cumulative loans which has made EarlySalary the first line of credit for young working Indians. About EarlySalary.com Founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, EarlySalary is a mobile app which allows salaried individuals to avail of financial assistance. The company offers a banquet of products tailor to need of young India including salary advances, instant loans, interest-free EMI options and a line of credit to shop. The company conducts a prudent risk assessment by leveraging machine learning to go beyond financial underwriting. EarlySalary earlier this year raised INR 100 crores in January 2018 led by Eight Roads Ventures (Fidelity). With more than 7 Million Downloads and loans worth Rs.550Cr already being disbursed, EarlySalary is helping customers borrow within minutes. EarlySalary has fast become the 1st line of credit for young working professionals in India. Key Features Instant access to funds in less than 10 minutes High Automation: 73% loans are Machine Approved & instantly disbursed Loans of values ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 Lac cash can be accessed for a tenor from 50 days to 2 years. Shop now and pay later - ability to use the loan limit to shop online on credit on Amazon, Flipkart & BigBazaar. For more information please visit www.earlysalary.com