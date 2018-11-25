EASA suspends certification of GMR Aero Technic

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The European Aviation Safety Agency has suspended its certification for Hyderabad-based GMR Aero Technic, which provides maintenance and overhaul services for aircraft, and the re-approval would depend on the progress made by the organisation, according to the regulator. With the suspension of certification effective November 12, the facility would not be able to service planes that are registered in a European Union member state. GMR Aero Technic provides extensive airframe maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) and line maintenance services on the commercial and general aviation aircraft, as per its website. Specific reasons that led to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspending the certification could not be ascertained. When contacted, the regulator told PTI that the suspension of its certification "only affects the ability of this organisation to maintain and release to service aircraft that are registered in an European Union member state or components to be fitted on such aircraft". Without providing specific details about the reasons for suspension, the watchdog said the move does affect other approvals held by this organisation, such as from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the privileges obtained under such approvals. Query sent to a spokesperson of GMR Group on Friday morning remained unanswered. As per GMR Aero Technic's website, GoAir, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, IndiGo, Vistara, TruJet, Malaysia Airlines and Oman Air are among its customers. "The process for getting EASA certification again depends on the progress made by the organisation," the European watchdog said in an e-mailed response on Friday. A query sent to domestic aviation regulator DGCA on whether it would be initiating any action in the wake of EASA certification suspension did not elicit any response. Located at Hyderabad international airport, GMR Aero Technic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Aerospace Engineering Ltd. According to its website, GMR Aero Technic also provides line maintenance services for A320 aircraft of Gulf Air and Air Asia, for B787 and B767 planes of British Airways and at Kathmandu airport. PTI RAM MKJ