Ease of doing biz ranking: Important to reach top-25 in 3 yrs, says Kant

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Thursday expressed hope that India can figure in top-25 nations in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking in next three years.Kant said India, which has jumped 23 places to the 77th position in the 'ease of doing business' ranking released Wednesday, can reach top 50 in the ranking next year."This is a spectacular performance (jump in rankings).. No country of this size and complexity has achieved this..Jump of 65 positions in three years..It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to reach within top 50 position in 5 years. It is very important to reach within top 25 in 3 years," Kant said on the sidelines of an event in the capital.India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business Report last year.The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the government which faces strong dissenting voices from opposition parties ahead of the general elections next year. PTI SVK BAL