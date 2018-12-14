Ease of doing business: 75 services in J&K now 'online only'

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday declared 75 services in various departments to be 'online only' as a part of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) under ease of doing business (EoDB), an official spokesman said."The Government has decided to provide services having direct bearing on the business environment in 'Online Mode', to the extent possible, so that the stakeholders can avail such services in a hassle-free manner," an order issued by the General Administration Department said.It said the initiative is aimed at providing transparent, efficient and hassle-free services to the people and to regulate business environment in the government departments, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011. PTI AB TIRTIR