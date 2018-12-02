EaseMyTrip eyes sales worth Rs 7,800 cr in FY20

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Online travel firm EaseMyTrip is looking to more than double the sales on its platform to up to Rs 7,800 crore in the next fiscal year on the back of addition in itineraries and entry into new markets such as the US, the UK and Australia, a top company official said. The company, which competes with the likes of MakeMyTrip and Yatra, is expected to clock sales of around Rs 3,500 crore in the current fiscal year. "We are looking to clock total sales of Rs 7,800 crore on our platform in the next financial year," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti told PTI. For this the company has taken a number of initiatives including doubling the marketing spend every year, he added. "The company is also making investments in technology and user experience," Pitti said. Elaborating on the verticals the company is in, Pitti said the segments the company is in mainly are air tickets, hotels, railways, bus tickets, car rentals and holiday packages. The company which is already present in Dubai, Bangkok, Maldives and Singapore is also looking to foray into new countries going forward. "We will soon be expanding our presence to open branches at London, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United States to serve our customers," Pitti said. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip said it currently has a B2B network of 42,000 travel agents and 1,200 franchise outlets. PTI AKT ANS