East Delhi gets e-sub registrar office, e-district centre

New Delhi, Feb 18(PTI) Catering to the residents of east Delhi, an e-sub registrar office and an e-district centre were unveiled by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday.The new building of e-sub registrar office in Geeta Colony has been constructed with a cost of Rs 8.67 crore after demolishing the old structure at the same site, said a Delhi government statement.Online appointment is now available for registration of various documents at the e-sub registrar officer. Every day an average of 40-50 documents are presented at the office that caters to the areas of Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Jagatpuri, Khichripur, Dallupura, Kondli, Vasundhara Enclave, Common Wealth Games Village, among others.The new building is environment friendly, said the statement.Bhagidari Hall has been renovated recently and converted into an e-district centre at an approximate cost of Rs 1.10 crore, it said.The e-district centre caters to the residents of Patparganj, Kondli, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Trilokpuri. Token vending machine and LCD display have been installed at the Hall and enough space has been provided for people to wait for their turn.The facility issues caste, income, domicile and marriage certificates.