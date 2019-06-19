East Delhi mayor visits Ghazipur slaughterhouse

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Anju Wednesday visited the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and instructed officials to ensure standard procedures are strictly followed, officials said.She was accompanied by the director of veterinary department, Om Prakash, and other senior officer of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).Anju also held a meeting with senior officials of the slaughterhouse, the EDMC said in a statement.During the meeting, officers apprised the mayor of the functioning of the slaughterhouse.She was informed that all necessary standards are being followed. The mayor instructed officials to ensure standard procedures are strictly followed, the EDMC said. PTI KND TIRTIR