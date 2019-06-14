scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Eatery owner shoots himself dead

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old eatery owner is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at the shop near a village in Budhana area on Thursday, the police said. The body deceased, Narender Singh, has been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on, the police said. PTI CORRHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos