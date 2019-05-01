EB-5 Legacy Fund Launched, Behring Turns Focus on Creating Generational Wealth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN RAMON, California, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behring Capital, a national leader in EB-5 immigration-enhanced real estate investments, with over $600 million in projects in progress, announced its Legacy Fund, a first-of-its-kind dynamic EB-5 fund that enables the EB-5 investor to customize their own EB-5 risk and return profile with the ultimate goal of creating generational wealth for its investors by building a portfolio of high value multifamily apartments in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. "EB-5 Investors have become far more sophisticated and we designed a fund that served their needs," says Colin Behring, the CEO at Behring Companies, a California-based real estate development and private equity fund manager and USCIS approved EB-5 regional center. "We took the same high-quality residential apartment buildings, designed better protections and added customizable investment options that gave back some control of their future. Other EB-5 groups lump all their investors together, treat every country the same, and force-feed them a one-size-fits-all offering. They sell it by pretending that the low returns equates to low risk when it truly might not be. We do things differently." The Legacy Fund is a Top Solution: Retrogression, Liquidity, Redeployment are Solved The Legacy Fund naturally solves EB-5's basic needs by investing in high quality residential apartments and creating jobs through construction backed by completion guarantees. The fund goes further to solve EB-5 investors biggest concerns with the program: retrogression (backlogs), liquidity (will I ever see my money again?) and redeployment (where is my money going next?). Most EB-5 investors come from China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea. Investors from these countries supplied over 73% of the I-526 petitions filed last year. Now these investors must wait years before they obtain their green cards: 15+ years for China, 7+ years for Vietnam, and 5+ years for India. And what is their alternative? Immigrant workers on H-1B, particularly Indian nationals, face 150-year wait times to get a green card through the EB-2 and EB-3 categories. No longer are investors willing to invest their hard-earned funds to projects with paltry returns and uncertainty about how their funds are deployed. The Legacy Fund utilizes an open-ended fund structure that allows multiple share classes, provides liquidity through EB-5 qualified redemption plans and enables redeployment to naturally take place in the fund's own apartment buildings. Behring's Legacy Fund enables investors choice while targeting healthy returns and still having the security and stability of long-term multi-family apartment investments in San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley real estate.The Legacy Fund meets the needs of the following EB-5 Investors: Investors facing backlogs - EB-5 Investors born in retrogressed countries such as India, China, and Vietnam;H-1B Visa holders looking to convert from H1-B to the EB-5 visa category while remaining in the United States;Investors seeking general appreciation of their investment;Investors who can't invest $500,000 upfront and need to invest in installments;Investors who want more liquidity options or a secondary market;Developers seeking joint venture partners to bring capital;Institutional funds or development partners seeking co-invest opportunities;Other EB-5 Funds looking for a safe and dependable redeployment strategy; The Legacy Fund Offers Three Basic EB-5 Investment Profile Options: Max Protection A loan-style investment with a low risk, limited return profile that prioritizes protections and predictability over outsized returns.Basic Income A preferred equity option that balances income and protection. Preferred equity operates like a loan but earns a higher return on investment with mid-single digit preferred returns (currently at 5%). Preferred equity has stronger protections than and priority over common equity. Wealth Builder A common equity investment option targeting private equity level returns. EB-5 investors can benefit from the long-term ownership of high-quality residential apartment assets. Management targets 15% IRRs after fees for investors. The Fund's First Warehoused Project: 1900 Broadway, Oakland, California 1900 Broadway is the Legacy Fund's first warehoused project. Sitting on top of the 19th Street BART Station, the project will bring 39-Stories with 452-unit apartment building with club-style amenities while designating 2 floors toward "elevator to work" co-working space and the lower 6 floors designated to ultra-affordable co-living style units. The project will result in the creation of over 3,000 jobs through development, construction, and operations. 