EC allows Preneet Kaur to use bullet-proof vehicle

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Former Union minister Preneet Kaur has been given permission by the Election Commission for using a bullet-proof vehicle while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said the EC has granted permission to Kaur for using a bullet-proof vehicle. "The EC has granted this permission as per manual of the MCC where security requirement of a person, as assessed by security agencies, requires him/her to travel in bullet proof vehicle. Only one such vehicle may be provided by the government on payment of cost of propulsion of such vehicle by such person," he said. No other political leader or worker, except his/her personal medical attendant, is allowed to travel in the vehicle, he said in a release. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE