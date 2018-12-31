EC announces by-election in Haryana's Jind, Tamil Nadu's Thiruvar constituencies

New Delhi, De 31 (PTI) The Election Commission Monday announced by-elections to Jind and Thiruvarur assembly seats.The commission issued a statement saying the elections in these constituencies will be held on January 28 and counting will happen on January 31.The model code of conduct comes into effect immediately, it added. The Thiruvarur seat in Tamil Nadu fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi, while the by-poll in Haryana's Jind constituency was necessitated by the death of INLD MLA Harichand Middha in August. PTI NAB IJT