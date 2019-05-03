EC clean chit to PM in two more speeches

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Election Commission concluded on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Varanasi.It also found nothing wrong in his comments made in Nanded, Maharashtra where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a 'sinking Titanic'.With this, the EC has decided on five complaints against Modi and gave him a clean chit in all matters."In a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violations of advisories of the Commission and Model Code of Conduct, in a speech delivered by Narendra Modi at Nanded, Maharashtra on April 6, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra was obtained. The matter has been examined in detail ... (the) Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," the EC said.In his Nanded speech, Modi had reportedly said that the Congress today is like Titanic ship which is sinking. All those who are in the ship like the Nationalist Congress Party are either sinking or jumping off to escape, he had reportedly said.Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he had said that the Congress chief has traced a seat using microscope from which he can take on the BJP.Modi was apparently referring to the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Rahul is contesting, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.He had reportedly said that in Wayanad, the country's majority is in minority.Referring to Modi's Varanasi speech on April 25, where he had gone to file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, the EC said a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh was obtained."The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," it said.The Congress had also referred to an interview given by the PM to Aaj Tak and said it found nothing wrong.Addressing a rally in Varanasi, Modi had stressed on national security, saying a new India gives a befitting reply to terrorism.At the meeting after a massive show of strength in his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said his government had dealt effectively against terrorism.In an apparent reference to the Balakot air strike after Pakistan-based militants killed 40 paramilitary men in Pulwama, he said the world now backed India in its fight against terror.Modi also referred to the recent bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, saying innocent people observing Easter lost their lives.The Election Commission had on Thursday given a clean chit to Modi, saying he did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali.Earlier, the EC had had found nothing wrong in the prime minister's speech at Wardha on April 1 where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from minority-dominated Wayanad seat. It has also cleared the PM for his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama martyrs in Latur on April 9. PTI NAB ZMN